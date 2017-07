Memorial services for Gwendolyn G. Laventon, 60, of Delhi, will be held at 10 a.m, Monday, July 24, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

Mrs. Gwendolyn was born August 1, 1956 in Delhi and passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 in West Monroe.

