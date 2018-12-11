Guy Cecil Pardue

Guy Cecil “Buddy” Pardue, 84, of Mangham, Louisiana, were held Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at Mangham United Methodist Church with Rev. Marshall Sevier and Rev. Jimmy Wilkins officiating.

Interment followed in Gwin Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Rayville.

Buddy was born on July 25, 1934, in Mangham, Louisiana, and passed away on December 9, 2018, at St. Francis Medical Center. He was a member of Mangham United Methodist Church. Buddy graduated from Mangham High School in 1952 and Northeast Louisiana State College in 1956. After graduation, he served in the military at Fort Ord in Monterey, California. He was a lifelong farmer and rancher, as well as an avid hunter and fisherman. Buddy served on the board of directors of First National Bank and later First Republic Bank of Rayville for many years. He was a past president of Four Forks Gin Cooperative and Richland Parish Cattlemen’s Association, a board member of Rayville Compress, and a member of Winnsboro Hunting Club.

Buddy was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Gloria Pitman Pardue, and his parents, Claud Daniel and Cecil Gwin Pardue.

He is survived by daughter, Linda Pardue Franklin and husband, Fred Scott Franklin, Sr; son, Guy Daniel Pardue and wife Leah Walley Pardue; grandchildren, Fred Scott Franklin, Jr. and wife, Courtney Wolfe Franklin, Annabeth Pardue, Caroline Elizabeth Franklin, SaraGrace Pardue Thomas and husband Coleman Eyres Thomas; great grandchild, Fred Scott Franklin, III; sister, Kathryn Pardue Brown and husband Richard Brown.

Pallbearers were Scott Franklin, Coleman Thomas, Hunter Fife, Tracey Weems, Bill Crawford, Vic Jordan, and Edward Pardue.

Honorary pallbearers were Logan and Jordan Morris

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Ralph Abraham and Dr. Kyle Bruyninckx for their kindness and steadfast attention to care. A special thank you from the family is also extended to Thelma Harris for her many years of loyalty and devotion.

Visitation was at Mangham United Methodist Church Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Memorials may be made to Mangham United Methodist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com