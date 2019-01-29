Grant Hill

Funeral services for Grant “Cricket” Hill, 80, of Archibald, were held Monday, January 28, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Archibald, with Bro. Brandon Penton, Bro. Joe Wiggins, Bro. Jeff Thomas, and Bro. Brian Mercer officiating.

Interment followed in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Grant was born on July 24, 1938 in Archibald, LA and passed away from this life surrounded by his family and friends on January 24, 2019 in Monroe, LA.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Archibald. He served our country in the U.S. Army. He retired from Tifton Aluminum and worked for the Garment Factory in Rayville. After retiring, he enjoyed working with the Richland Parish Detention Center in Rayville.

Grant is preceded in death by infant daughter, Rita Kaye Hill; parents, Grover and Mamie Hill; brothers, G.C. Hill, Billy Hill, James Hill, Eugene Hill, and Dock Hill; and his sisters, Lona McDonald, Mozelle Bengston, Anabelle Jones, Bernice Boydstun, and Maxine Wiggins.

He is survived by his soul mate of nearly 60 years, Maxine Hill of Archibald; son, Brian Hill and wife, Lacey of Mandeville, LA; granddaughters, Isabelle Hill and Marli Kate Hill; “His Boys”, Butler Daniel and Peyton Daniel; sister, Geraldine Hill, brother, Tom Hill; special friend, Gene Gray; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved 1970 Pickup Truck.

Pallbearers were Sid Hill, Roy Wiggins, Charles McDonald, Huey Wiggins, Jr., Billy Bob Wiggins, Ronnie Hill, Tom Hill, Jr., and Bill Poole.

Honorary pallbearers were Gene Gray, Imp Hendrix, Wendell Shoemaker, and his nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Herbert Hayes Hero Fund with the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.