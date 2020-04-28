Graveside services for Grace Norman, 95, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Oak Ridge Cemetery, Oak Ridge, with Bro. John Cleveland officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Grace was born August 17, 1924 in Evergreen, AL and passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 in Rayville.

She was a member of Boeuf River Baptist Church for many years. She was a switchboard operator for Bellsouth Telephone Company in Rayville. She was also an avid gardener and a excellent seamstress.

Mrs. Grace is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, William Norman; brother, Pete Traweek; aunt, Lucille Patrick Brown.

Survivors include her children, Linda Norman Sanches and husband, Larry of Delhi; Bill Norman and wife, Debbie of Rayville; Joey Norman and wife, Denise of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister, Faye Traweek of Rayville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Matt Sanches, Thad Sanches, Will Norman, Joe Norman, Jason Crews, Chance McDavid, and Dwayne Andrews.

