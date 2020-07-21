Mrs. Grace Louise Helzer Snowberger was born at Graham, Missouri on May 20, 1929 to the late Clifford Helzer and Bernice Westfall Helzer.

She passed away peacefully at Glenwood Regional Medical Center at West Monroe, Louisiana on July 19, 2020.

In addition to her parents Ms. Snowberger is preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Snowberger; infant son Richard Snowberger; son David Snowberger; step-mother Marjorie Holmes Helzer; two sisters Martha Jean Allen and Alice Boyer; two brothers Kenneth Helzer and Forrest Helzer; and step-sister Marjorie Louise Harris.

Louise grew up on a farm in rural Missouri with four other siblings. They lost their mother at a young age but their father, as well as the children, weathered the storm and persevered in their faith and trust in God. She continued steadfast in her faith as she grew into adulthood, married, and had children of her own. Her children can attest to the fact that she made sure they were in church from an early age. Church was very important to her. Louise enjoyed a long full life with her husband, their children, and grandchildren. Her husband Charles passed away in 1997 but until then they enjoyed gardening, travelling, and many hobbies between the two of them. They especially enjoyed the annual family reunions in Missouri with all their siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the many nieces and nephews. Family was dear to both of them.

Mrs. Snowberger is survived by two sons Roger Snowberger and his wife Shirley, Robert “Bobby” Snowberger and his wife Angela; two daughters Linda Mathews and her husband Clarence and Karen Belote and her husband Roger; eight grandchildren, Richard Mathews, Rachel Mathews Smith, Stacy Snowberger Hastings, James Belote, Clay Belote, Jennifer Snowberger Paschal, Stephen Snowberger, and Kaegan Snowberger; two half-sisters, Dorothy Gubser and Lois Barton; and numerous great-grandchildren.

A time of visitation for Mrs. Snowberger will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at Cox Funeral Home of Delhi beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Bro. Clyde Dearman will officiate the services. Committal and interment will follow at the Faith Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Delhi.