Funeral services for Gordon Thomas Cardin, 88, of West Monroe, LA were held Friday, May 18, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Bruce Cardin officiating.

Interment followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Mangham, LA.

Mr. Tommy was born April 22, 1930 in Baskin, LA and passed away Monday, May 14, 2018 in West Monroe, LA after a lengthy illness.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.