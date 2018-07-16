Services for Gloria Patricia LaFitte Poindexter, 77, of Mangham were Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at the Mangham Assembly of God Church with Bro. David Mosely and Bro. Jacob Duvall officiating.

Burial followed in the Lynn Cemetery at Archibald under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.

Patsy was born to Willie (Bill) and Annie Mae LaFitte on April 26, 1941 and passed away at her home, surrounded by her loving family on July 9, 2018.

Patsy was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She had a true love for singing, gardening and catfishing. She fought a long hard battle with Alzheimers and always stayed the sweet loving person we all knew.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Thomas Wayne Poindexter; grandson, Jason Alexander Douglas; and sister, Sybil Louise LaFitte McCrory.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas B Poindexter; three children, Patricia Ann Poindexter Douglas, Steven Bondiville Poindexter, and James William Poindexter; ten grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Pallbearers were Kyle Poindexter, Marshall Poindexter, Brandon Poindexter, Joel Banks, Todd Burgess and Cole Poindexter.

Honorary pallbearer was Justin Carlin.

Online registry/condolences made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.