Glenda Hazlewood Davidson, a native of Rayville passed away on September 17, 2019 as the result of a sudden illness. Glenda was born in Rayville on December 3, 1943.

Her parents were Glenn and Ethel Wilkerson Hazlewood.

Glenda graduated from Rayville High School in 1961 and was the salutatorian of her class. Glenda was a nuclear medicine technologist and was employed at Highland Hospital in Shreveport for 35 years.

Survivors are husband of 55 years, Keith Davidson, son Brian Davidson and wife Elana, brother David Hazlewood and wife Kathleen, and their sons, James, Michael, and David Hazlewood and her grandchildren, Julianne, Sarabeth, Luke, and Adaline Davidson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.