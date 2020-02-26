Funeral services for Gillis Dewayne Gwin, 59, of Rayville, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Harmony Baptist Church, Delhi, with Bro. Russell Caldwell and Bro. Joel Parker officiating.

Interment will follow in the Lynn Cemetery, Archibald, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Dewayne was born October 8, 1960 in Monroe, and passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Rayville.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.