Funeral services for Mr. George P. Alford, 80 of Start, were held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Start Baptist Church in Start with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating.

Burial will follow at the Start Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Rayville. Visitation was held the day of the service at the church.

George Alford was born September 1, 1939 in Forkville, Ms. He retired his life here on earth and went to his heavenly home December 12, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his wife Martha Helen Alford, son, Phillip Gregory Alford, parents Robert Alford and Birdie Harvey Alford, siblings Clyde Stephens, Roy Stephens, Troy Stephens, Meredith Ray Evans, Nelson Alford, Pauline Word, Joseph Alford, and wife Mary Rose.

He is survived by daughters Dawn Alford of Start, Rachel Alden and husband Nick of Monroe, daughter-in-law Lisa Alford of Monroe, grandchildren Addison Alden, Jordan Alford, Phillip Alford, and Jessie Alford, sister Pearl Wynn of Start, sisters-in-law Billie Alford , Jo Stewart, and Mary Ann Coughran and a host of nieces and nephews.

George Alford was born as the youngest of nine siblings. He was a pre-mature baby and very small. His siblings began to call him “teeny” and the name stuck and carried him into a grown man.

“Teeny” graduated from Start High School in 1957. He was an outstanding athlete, playing baseball, football, and basketball. This is where he met the love of his life Martha “Marthie” Robinson. They married and moved to Bastrop where “Teeny” worked at the Bastrop Paper Mill. They later moved back home to Start and he went to work at Adams Industries and later at Coating & Laminating Specialties, Inc. in a supervisory position. He employed many of the local area boys and turned them into working men!

“Teeny” had a great love for music and especially the guitar. After much persuading he talked his brother Nelson into teaching him how to play. He had a great pastime for playing music with friends and relatives including Nelson Alford, William Wade, and George Word, Jr. He also played guitar in local churches picking the old gospel songs.

“Teeny” had a love for gardening. He raised vegetables and shared them with family and friends. His specialties that he grew were potatoes, cabbage, tomatoes and okra.

“Teeny” had a soft heart and a great love for his family, and special love for all that he came in touch with. He wanted everyone to know that if they “needed something, just call.”

Pallbearers were Mark Coughran, William Duffey, Lamar Hillis, Kevin Robinson, Jeff Smith and Mike Stephens.

Honorary pallbearers were Jimmy Fuller, Walter Moore, William Moore, George Word Jr, Jerry Word, Frankie Wynn and Mickey Wynn.

Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.