Funeral services for George Lyman Gladney Jr., 83, of Rayville, were held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the Rayville United Methodist Church, Rayville, LA with Bro. John Kavanaugh officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. George was born June 15, 1935 in and passed away Thursday, June 21, 2018 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lyman and Alice Gladney; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Fred Christian; and brother-in-law, Billy Landrum.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances Hatch Gladney; children, Alece Copeland and husband, Terry, George Lyman Gladney III, Jeff Gladney, and Carrie Genusa; grandchildren, Will Copeland, Katie Copeland Morris, Lyman Gladney, Eleanor Gladney, Francis Genusa III, and Ashley Genusa; sister-in-law, Betty Landrum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Terry Copeland, Steve North, Bill Jennings, Charles Germany, Todd Landrum, and Howard Anderson.

