Graveside Services for George Ivan Camp, Sr., 86, of Kilgore will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Danville Cemetery with Reverend Dr. Pete Freeman and Reverend David Hampton officiating.

Mr. Camp died Sunday, December 17, 2017.

He was born October 25, 1931 in Haynesville, Louisiana where he attended school and was raised on a farm plowing behind a mule and taught the discipline of hard work. He managed his farming chores along with high school football practice which in turn earned him a scholarship to play football at LSU and earning a Master’s Degree in Animal Husbandry.

While at LSU he received awards, one being having the highest scholastic average on the freshman football team and an award from the New Orleans Athletic club for the most minutes played. Again, he balanced football with ROTC and attended artillery school in Ft. Benning, Georgia for 6 months. The Korean War was winding down and he was able to start his career as assistant county agent in St. Joseph, Louisiana.

Mr. Camp made a career change into the “oilpatch” where he worked for F. A. Callery in Lafayette, Louisiana. Later, his 33 years with Guiberson Oil Tools included living in Houma and Shreveport, Louisiana. Then a transfer to Kilgore, Texas where he would reside the next 49 years.

Ivan, during his retirement, became an astute Bible scholar. He loved reading his Bible and averaged 3-4 hours a day. He has weathered several Bibles which is indicative of how he craved the teachings of Christ.

He was a simple man, not demanding the finest, but worked hard for his family, did not believe in debt and had a sense of fairness for all. He had a dry sense of humor and loved to rap with his grandchildren. His earthly journey is over, but his life is an inspiring legacy to his family that guides them on their earthly journey.

Left to reminisce his life are his wife, Dorothy Camp of Kilgore; two sons, Joel Camp of Kilgore, Darren Camp and his wife, Brooke of Tatum; a daughter, Tanya Little and her husband, Michael of Longview; siblings, Jeanne Coil and her husband, John of Aurora, Colorado, Jerry Camp and his wife, Sally of Bella Vista, Arkansas; Marilyn Griffith of Haynesville, Kenneth Camp and his wife, Jeannie of Minden, Louisiana, Linda Oglesby of Minden; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ivan was preceded in death by his son, George I. Camp, Jr.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Kilgore or a charity of your church.

