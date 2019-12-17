George Cunningham Purvis Jr, 81, died peacefully in his home in Denver, Colorado on December 8, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer.

A former Methodist minister and marriage and family counselor, he was a dear friend to so many whose lives he touched.

George was born in Rayville, Louisiana on May 2, 1938 to Constance Ineichen Purvis and Dr. George C. Purvis Sr.

After graduating from Louisiana State University in 1961, George earned a Master of Divinity degree from Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. It was while he was at Perkins that he studied under the noted Methodist theologian, Schubert M. Ogden. Dr. Ogden’s work would prove to be formative in George’s theology and ministry over the years. His pastoral work included positions in several Colorado communities, including First United Methodist Church in Fort Collins, Oak Creek Community UMC in Oak Creek, East UMC in Colorado Springs, Asbury UMC in Denver, and Fr. Dyer UMC in Breckenridge.

George went on to earn an M.S. in Marriage and Family Therapy at the University of Maryland, practicing for some years in both Breckenridge and Denver. He was also a certified Imago Relationship therapist.

In 1990, George was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer on both eyes, a diagnosis that would determine the course of his life for the next two decades. His attempts to save his sight would take him to Miami and Baltimore, a struggle that would end with the loss of both eyes by 2012.

Steeled by a fierce determination, George tackled the challenges of learning to live independently, something he was able to do until his death. By 2013, the cancer had spread to his lungs, beginning his final courageous quest to make a difference in whatever time was left to him.

Social justice and environmental protection were lifelong passions for George, as was his commitment to maintaining his many friendships established over the years. His friends came from all parts of the country and from all levels of society, and although having little himself, he could always find something to help those in need.

George could tell tales of stints working on the oil rigs in the Gulf of

Mexico and on a sloop sailing from Costa Rica to San Diego. He could tell stories of study in London and Avignon, France.

When thinking of George, one might be forgiven for thinking of the passage in the Book of Micah: “This is what God asks of you, only this: To act justly, to love tenderly, and to walk humbly with your God.”

His brother, John Calvin Purvis, preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister-in-law Faye Purvis and niece Christy Purvis Evans and husband Eric, and great nephew John Charles and great niece Conley McKibben, nephew John Calvin Purvis, Jr. and great nephew John Calvin “Jack” Purvis III and cousins Linda Ineichen Geiermann, Dr. Peaches Ineichen and Kaye Ineichen Hill and his beloved, True Binford.