Funeral services for Gene Dwight Milstead Sr., 65, of West Monroe, LA were held Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Clark Springs Baptist Church, Eros, LA with Bro. Jimmy Pitson, and Bro. Mickey Hudnal officiating.

Interment followed in the Clark Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, Eros, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Gene was born February 13, 1952 in Waynesboro, MS and passed away Friday, January 26, 2018 in West Monroe, LA.

