Memorial services for Fred Glenn Nugent, 75, of West Monroe, were held Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the St. Paschal Catholic Church, West Monroe, with Father Frank Coans and Bro. Matecki Nelson officiating.

Mr. Fred was born May 2, 1942 in Rochell, and passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2017 in West Monroe.

