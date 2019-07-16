Funeral services for Mr. Frank Earl Greer were held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Rayville with Bro. Johnny Hoychick and Dr. Eddie Wren officiating.

He was interred at Greer Cemetery near Rayville.

Frank was born in Rayville on June 10, 1932. He lived every day of his life on the farm and loved being a steward of the land that God gave him. He and his brothers were some of the first farmers in Richland Parish to incorporate irrigation by Center Pivot on their cotton farm. He was on the Board of directors of Rayville Producers Gin serving as president for many years. He also served as a board member of the Rayville Compress and Warehouse. He was also elected to the Richland Parish Police Jury.

Frank was proceeded in death by his wife of 63 years, Tommie Greer, his parents Honor Andrew Greer, Sr. and Kate Jeffries Greer; brothers, Roy, Claude, Emmett, C.G. and Honor Greer, Jr.; sisters, Irma Medlin, and Louise Medlin; great grandchildren Rylan Weems and Brittany Jinks.

Survivors include his wife of six years, Edwina Dillard Greer; son, Edward Greer and wife Gail of Rayville, daughters, Carol Stansbury and husband David of Rayville, Rhonda Wallace and husband Thomas of Crowville, LA; stepsons, Cid Dillard and wife Allison of Baton Rouge, LA, Ted Dillard and wife Becky of Start, LA; stepdaughter, Ninnette Pinnell of Shreveport, LA. A sister, Maggie Ruth Franks of Rayville; grandchildren, Adam Stansbury and wife Jessica of Rayville, Kyla Branch and husband Tim of Rayville, Toni Lambert and husband Ben of El Dorado Arkansas, Crystal Barras and husband Mike of Rayville, Edward Brooks Greer and wife Rachee’ of Rayville, Misty Jinks and husband Robert of Rayville, Nick Weems and Paige of Monroe, LA, Allison Weems of Crowville, Josh Wallace and wife Paige of Crowville, Claire Harrell and husband Taylor of Baton Rouge, Madison Dillard of Baton Rouge, Ethan Dillard of Monroe, Seth Dillard of Little Rock, Arkansas, Caleb Dillard of Start, LA, Shelby Bickham and husband Clint of Shreveport, and Thomas Pinnell of Baton Rouge; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Livingston and husband Jon Michael, Caden Stansbury, Brooke Stansbury, Luke Barras, Abigail Barras, Arabella Greer, Honor Greer, Braxton Weems, Waylon Weems, Brantley Jinks, Brooklyn Jinks, Jayden and Brayden Wallace, Corran, Dab, and Kyle Branch; a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Adam Stansbury, Tim Branch, Edward Brooks Greer, Thomas Wallace, Mike Barras and John Michael Livingston. Honorary pallbearers are the Men’s Adult II Sunday School class at First Baptist Church, Tom Calloway, and the Board Members of Rayville Producers Cotton Gin.

