The Reverend Frank Benjamin Jones Sr., was born to the late Frank and O.C. Olla Jones on May 12, 1934 in Delhi.

He was baptized September 7, 1947 and worked diligently in the church until death.

He was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his loving and devoted wife, Georgia Parker Jones, on March 20, 1956 in Delhi. With patience, discipline and humility he helped to rear eleven children teaching many values along the way.

Reverend Jones was a member of the New Delhi Lodge No. 184, where he served as Worshipful Master for 33 years. He also served as the District Deputy Grand Master for the 12th Masonic District of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Louisiana, served as Worthy Patron of the New Delhi Chapter No. 75 Order of Eastern Star, a Member of the Louis R. Price Consistory No. 173 of Monroe, LA and a 33rd Degree Mason, a member of Jomadi Temple No. 171 of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine of North and South America and District Deputy Grand High Priest of the Most Excellent Prince Hall Grand Chapter of Holy Royal Arch Masons for the State of Louisiana.

Reverend Jones was a preacher/teacher at heart. He was a dedicated and straight forward man of God. He began his career as a school bus driver and retired from driving after 33 years; worked in maintenance with Starcraft Boat Factory for 22 years; was employed as a Deputy Sheriff for the Franklin Parish Sheriff Office for 22 1/2 years, working at the Franklin Parish Detention Center.

He accepted his calling as a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ in 1984. Reverend Jones was Pastor of New Zion Baptist Church for 24 years.

Reverend Frank Benjamin Jones Sr., returned to his heavenly home on Sunday, June 4, 2017. His devotion to his family and his firm belief of God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.

He is preceded in death by three sons, Bruce, Vincent and Terry; one granddaughter; and four brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Georgia Mae Parker Jones; his daughters, Francene Donnell of Dallas, TX, Charlene (Rufus) Bingham of Monroe, and Cassandra (Ralph) Bass of Newellton; his sons, Van Jones of Plano, TX, Bryan Keith (Vallistnye) Jones of Dallas, TX, Frank B. (Lorine) Jones Jr., Anthony (Laurie) Jones of Allen, TX and Ricky (Kelly) Jones of Lancaster, TX. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Reverend Jones also leaves to cherish his memories; seven sisters, and two brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank everyone for their calls, cards and prayers.