Frances Lee Deggans Lyles, 87, of Mangham, passed peacefully from this world and into the arms of Jesus on December 28, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, surrounded by her family.

Frances was born on June 15, 1932, in Rayville. She was the youngest of eleven children born to William and Annie Beatrice Cook Deggans. She met her future husband, Elwyn Campbell Lyles, when she was in the eighth grade at Baskin High School. She married her sweetheart at Baskin Baptist Church in Baskin, on her birthday, June 15, 1954. Their marriage was blessed by two children, Debbie and Elwyn.

Frances was born into very humble beginnings. She knew from an early age that she wanted to go to college, and she quickly discovered that basketball was her ticket to get there. A born athlete, her constant practice, hard work, and determination eventually landed her as a starter on Coach Tiny Tarbutton’s state championship basketball team at Baskin High School; her team went on to win 135 straight games from 1948-1950, winning the state championship all 3 years. Her stellar high school basketball career landed her a position on the Mississippi Junior College All State Team as a guard from 1951-1952. Following her two years at Mississippi Junior College she transferred to Northeast Louisiana University (NLU, currently the University of Louisiana at Monroe) to finish her degree. Unfortunately, NLU did not have a girls basketball team at this time, but she did continue to play recreationally.

She graduated from NLU in 1954 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education; she later earned her Masters in Education +30 from NLU in 1972 in Guidance and Counseling. She went on to serve as educator and coach at the following schools: Crowville High School, Bastrop High School, Mangham High School, Bastrop Junior High School, and Franklin Academy for over forty years.

Though she loved to be in the classroom, her heart was definitely on the basketball court and track. She was so deeply impacted and inspired by her coaches that she strived to be that for each player she had the privilege to coach. Her passion translated to three state championships (1978-1980) and nine consecutive regional and district championships in track at Mangham High School. She also won numerous district and regional basketball championships during her time as head girls basketball coach at Crowville High School, Bastrop High School, and Mangham High School. She even took her Mangham High School team to the state quarter finals in 1986 and 1987.

She taught her players that athletics were important, but wouldn’t last forever… encouraging them to always keep their main focus on academics. Coach Lyles had very few academic issues on her team as a result, and even had most of her students on the honor roll. She prided herself on coaching the “old fashioned” way, instilling in her players the importance of hard work, dedication, and personal drive not only to succeed in the game of basketball, but also the game of life. Her incredible career as both a player and a coach ended with her being inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame as both a Coach and a Competitor in 2011.

Outside of education and coaching, Frances was a faithful member of Mangham Baptist Church for 56 years. She was a charter member of the Ruth Sunday School Class; served as a Sunday school teacher, GAs leader, and Vacation Bible School Instructor; and acted as a member on the Family Life Center Planning Committee. She also loved to show off pictures of her grandchildren and great grandchildren; she was incredibly proud of her legacy.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jayne Lyles of Mangham, LA; her son and his wife William Elwyn and Leigh Angela Earle Lyles, of Maryville, TN; ; adoptive daughter Suzana Robertson of Winnsboro, LA; her granddaughters and their spouses Leslie Ann Lyles and Andrew Karr Bowers of Tyler, TX, Lauren Ashleigh Lyles and Mark Leiderman of Gorlitz, Germany, Lynden Angela Lyles and Benjamin Joseph Smith of Pike Road, AL, Laine Alexandra Lyles and Eric Jeffrey Klingeman of Kingsport, TN ; her grandson, Zachary Morgan Robertson of Ruston, LA; her granddaughter Zadiee Suzana Robertson of Baton Rouge, LA; her great grandchildren Eli Benjamin and Everett Lyles Smith of Pike Road, AL, William Andrew and Avonleigh Jennifer Bowers of Tyler, TX, and Aidan Robert Leiderman of Gorlitz, Germany; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family members, and friends; and many former students and players that she always considered members of her family.

Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Elwyn Campbell Lyles; her parents William and Annie Beatrice Cook Deggans; and her siblings Gracie Bell Deggans Dunham, Annie Beatrice Deggans Coats, Rebecca Jane Deggans Roberts, Sarah Elizabeth Deggans Evans, Fannie Mildred Deggans, Lillian Deggans, Houston Allen Deggans, Chester Aaron Deggans, Lethel Elige Deggans, and William Louis Deggans.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Mangham Baptist Church, 112 Church St, Mangham, from 9-11 a.m. The funeral will immediately follow at 11 a.m. The funeral service will be officiated by Bro. Rick Altman of Mangham Baptist Church with scripture readings by Bro. Eddie Rhymes. Music will be provided by Johnathan Dean (pianist) and Leslie Bowers (soloist).

Burial will follow the funeral service at Gwin Memorial Cemetery in Mangham. After laying Frances to rest, all of those that love her are invited to continue her celebration of life with a lunch provided by her loving congregation at Mangham Baptist Church.

Pallbearers will be Andrew Bowers, Skeet Hodgkins, William Joseph Lyles, John Robertson, Zach Robertson, and Tom Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mark Leiderman, Ben Smith, Eric Klingeman, Eli Smith, William Bowers, Everett Smith, and Aidan Leiderman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Mangham Baptist Church Building Fund.

The family would also like to extend a special “Thank you” to Dr. Kyle Brunickyx, her caring family practice physician, and the entire staff at St. Francis Hospital- valet parking, nurses, housekeeping, aides, and hospitalists- for the amazing and loving care they provided during these difficult final days. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts.

Online registry and condolences are at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.