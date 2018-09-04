Funeral services for Frances Hatch Gladney, 82, of Rayville, will be held at ?10 a.m., Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the Rayville United Methodist Church, Rayville, with Rev. John Albright and Rev. Bill McLain officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Frances was born December 22, 1935 in Rayville, LA and passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, George L. “Bunny” Gladney, Jr.; parents, Ruth Murphy and Frank B. Hatch, Jr.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcia and Fred Christian; brother-in-law, Billy Landrum; son-in-law, Francis Genusa, Jr.

Survivors include her children, Alece Copeland and husband, Terry, George Lyman Gladney III, Jeff Gladney, and Carrie Genusa and Steve North; grandchildren, Will Copeland, Katie Copeland Morris and husband, Logan, Lyman Gladney, Eleanor Gladney, Francis Genusa III, and Ashley Genusa; sister, Betty Landrum; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bill Jennings, Charlie Noble, Terry Copeland, Todd Landrum, Steve North and Charles Germany.

Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Greer, Emmett Brown, R. A. Eubanks and David Landrum.

The family wishes to express thanks to Janice and Jackie Hayes, Sonya Griffen, Anna Thomas, Colonial Manor Staff, Heart of Hospice, Dr. Kevin Carlyle, and the many friends who’ve prayed for and visited Frances.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rhymes Memorial Library or Rayville United Methodist Church in memory of Mrs. Gladney.

Visitation is 9-10a.m. Saturday, September 8, at the Rayville United Methodist Church.

