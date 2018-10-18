Funeral services for Frances Evelyn Clack, 95, of Rayville, LA will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, October 19, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Rev. Butch Goodman and Bro. Trent Allen officiating.

Interment will follow in Stevenson Cemetery, Rayville under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home in Rayville.

Frances Evelyn Clack was born October 9, 1923 in Monroe and passed away Tuesday, October 16, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

Mrs. Clack was a member of the West New Home Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Clack; parents, Mr. and Mrs. G.A. “Pete” Pilgreen; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Adams.

Survivors include her children, Paulette Gammill and husband, Robert, Carey Clack and wife, Carolyn, Fred Harvey Clack and wife, Brenda, Earlene Chriceol and husband, Claude, and Bendel Clack and wife, Shelly; 11-grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Odom of Rayville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving friends.

Pallbearers will be Ben Clack, Drew Clack, Johnny Clack, Ken Adams, Robert Moore, Mark Ware, Jason Chriceol, Scottie Crockett, Caleb Franks, and Brandon Hollis.

The family would like to give thanks to Colonial Manor, Dr. Massengale, and Heart of Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to West New Home Baptist Church, 804 Hwy 134, Rayville, LA 71269.

