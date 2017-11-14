Funeral services for Frances Eloise Wilson Walker, 76, of Rayville, LA were held Friday, November 10, 2017 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. John Skinner officiating. Interment was in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA.

Eloise was born September 21, 1941 in Monroe, LA and passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2017 in Rayville, LA.

She was a loving mother to her girls and devoted wife. She worked several years for Mulhearn Insurance Co., as a door-to-door saleswoman. Later for a brief moment she was able to stay at home with her girls. In 1978 she landed her dream job as a Rural Mail Carrier with the USPS working out of Rayville’s Post Office.

She was a member of the Rayville First Assembly of God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Alma Leta Wilson and brother, James Wilson.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Johnny J. Walker, Jr. of Rayville; daughters, Judy Parrish and husband, Terry of Rayville and Terri Michelle Wood and husband, Robert of LaFayette, GA; and grandchildren, Logan Parrish of Rayville and Walker Wood of LaFayette, GA.

