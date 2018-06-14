Services for Mrs. Floye Spencer McEnery, 97 of Oak Ridge, will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 16, 2018 at Church of the Redeemer in Oak Ridge, with Father Whit Stodghill officiating.

Interment will follow in New Salem Cemetery in Girard, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. McEnery was a member of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Rayville, and Church of the Redeemer in Oak Ridge. She was selected as American Mother Recipient and loved hosting New Year’s Day at her residence with black eyed peas and Mexican cornbread. She was also a member of the Pinkino Club for 25 years, and loved spending time with family and friends over a glass of wine, discussing current events. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mason McEnery, Sr., son, Mason McEnery, Jr., parents, Arthur and Claudia Lucas Spencer, brothers, A. J. Spencer, and Doug Spencer, and sisters, Jackie Robinson, Dorothy Garland, and Clara Rusk, and son-in-law, Johnny Harrington.

Survivors include: daughters, Elizabeth Oswalt of Monroe, and Dorothy Harrington of Oak Ridge, 5 grandchildren, Judy Letlow and husband Richard, Janine Hopkins and husband Teddy, Mason Oswalt, Adam Harrington, and Ben Harrington and wife Chessa, 6 great-grandchildren, Kelsey Letlow, James Letlow, Madison Hopkins, Anna Grace Livingston and husband Jon Michael, Mac Hopkins, Mason Lawrence Oswalt, Jr., and great-great granddaughter Camille Harrington, sister, Betty Faye Weaver of Bastrop, LA., and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Mason Lawrence Oswalt, Jr., Richard Letlow, Teddy Hopkins, Ben Harrington, Mason Oswalt, Adam Harrington, James Letlow, and Mac Hopkins.

Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Allen.

Special thanks to her nurses and friends of Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

