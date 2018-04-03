Funeral services for Evelyn Long, 90, of Rayville, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Rayville with Rev. Roger Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville.

Mrs. Evelyn was born January 5, 1928 in Rayville, LA and passed away Tuesday, April 3 2018 in West Monroe, LA.

Mrs. Evelyn long time member Woodlawn Baptist Church in Rayville, LA. Evelyn loved her Heavenly Father and her family whom she was very proud of. She worked for the Rayville Pants factory for twenty years where she was a supervisor. She was also employed with General Motors Guide Plant in Monroe, LA. where she worked for many years. Mrs. Evelyn enjoyed growing and tending to her garden and was known as the “Greens Lady”. She loved to sew, bowl, and could cook the best dumpling and corn bread around.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Clem Jordan and Gordon Long; son, David Jordan; parents, John Paul Sr. and Lonie Rieger; brother-in-laws, Jimmy Wilkerson and Benny Bryan.

Survivors include her son, Gerald Wayne Jordan and wife, Donna of Rayville, LA; grandchildren, Angela; Buddy; Lanell; Stefan; six great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; siblings, Vada Wilkerson; John Paul Rieger and wife, Loudell; Tincy Woodall; Jane Bryan; Dale Rieger and wife, Pat; Darvin Rieger; Marvin Rieger and wife, Doris; and numerous nieces and nephews and special friends.

Pallbearers will be J. P. Rieger III, Craig Bryan, Mickey Rieger, Chad Swain, Tony Graves and B. R. Netherland.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Woodlawn Baptist Church, Rayville.

