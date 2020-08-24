On August 15, 2020 Evelyn B. House quietly slipped out of this life.

She was 90. Her family had been sitting bedside with her for the days preceding her death. She had been on hospice for several weeks.

She is survived by her son, Dr. William F. House, MD, her daughter-in-law, Sherrie House, her grandchildren Jacqueline House, Savannah House, Caleb Boykin, Amber Boykin Turnage, Aaron Boykin, Micah Boykin, Chris Matthews and numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill House, her daughter Pam House and her sister Marie Smalling.

She was born in Zwolle, Louisiana to Raleigh Brown and Belle Walker. Her mother Belle passed away when Evelyn was only 10 days old.

She and her sister Marie were raised by their grandmother. She won the Miss Nachitoches beauty pageant when she was 18 and sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow for the talent portion.

She met her husband, Bill in Shreveport, Louisiana where he was a city bus driver and would always let her ride for free. They lived part of their life in Carlsbad, New Mexico before moving back to Louisiana.

She worked as a telephone operator and later was a homemaker. She loved laughing, spending time with family and birding; cardinals were her favorite.

After her husband passed away she lived alternately with or near her son Will and his family in Boulder, Colorado, New Orleans, Hudson Valley, New York, Camden, Maine and finally in Friday Harbor.

She spent her last days at The Village at the Harbor in Friday Harbor on San Juan Island (Washington state) and was well-cared for and spent her days with friends and family. She was surrounded by her family when she passed.

She was always known as an incredibly kind and generous person who gave of her time, her talents and her money.

In lieu of flowers or public memorial her family asks that you honor and remember her by giving to your favorite charity. She would have loved that.

Her cremains will be interred privately with family in Friday Harbor.