Funeral services for Ernest Nathan Haynes, 71, of Rayville, LA were held Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Start Baptist Church, Start, LA with Bro. Jeff Thomas, Bro. Jeff Smart, and Lee Thomas officiating.

Interment followed in the New Salem Cemetery, Girard, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Ernest was born October 10, 1946 in Wilmot, AR and passed away Wednesday, January 3, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.