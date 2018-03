Graveside services for Erlene F. Box, 84, were held Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at the Little Creek Cemetery, Archibald, with Bro. Rick Aultman officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Erlene was born July 27, 1933 in Winnsboro and passed away Sunday, March 11, 2018.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.