Funeral services for Ellen Marie Walker, 79, of Rayville, were held Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel with Bro. Craig Fleming officiating.

Interment was in the McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge.

Mrs. Ellen was born October 7, 1940 in Lake Charles, and passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 in Rayville.

Mrs. Ellen is preceded in death by her spouse, Fate Walker, Sr.; parents, Lester and Dolly Kelly; and sons, John Walker, Terry Walker, and Richard Walker.

Survivors include her children, Fate Walker, Jr. of Oak Ridge, James Walker and wife, Tammy of Start, Timothy Walker and wife, Linda of Bee Bayou, Mary Wright Ellerbe and husband, Robert of Start, and Mike Walker of Bee Bayou; daughters-in-law, Pamela Ellerbe Walker of Transylvania and Dawn Walker of Start; grandchildren, Curtis Wright, Codey Wright, Christopher Wright, Richard Walker, Jessica Smith, Kimberly Ivory, John Walker, Kevin Walker, Casey Walker, Danielle Hamm, Naom Floyd, Mark Newby, Dennis Newby, and Aaron Dunken; and numerous great grandchildren

Pallbearers were Curtis Wright, Codey Wright, Christopher Wright, Kevin Walker, John Paul “JP” Walker, and Richard Walker.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.