Elda Glynn Wilson, 85, of Epps, died Friday, June 9, 2017.

She was retired from the Richland Parish School Board as a cafeteria worker.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 12, 2017 at the Dunn Baptist Church in Dunn.

Visitation was held at Cox Funeral Home in Delhi on Sunday, June 11.

Burial was in Epps Community Cemetery under the direction of Cox Funeral Home.