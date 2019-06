Funeral services for Edward Lee Haley, 84, of Start, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel with Mr. William Haley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Edward was born February 28, 1935 in Archibald and passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.