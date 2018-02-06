Edward Coates

Funeral services for Edward “John” Coates, Jr., 74, of Rayville, LA were held Friday, February 2, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Rev. Robert Stroud officiating.

Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, LA.

Mr. John was born April 12, 1943 in Jigger, LA and passed away Tuesday, January 30, 2018 in Rayville, LA after a lengthy illness.

He was a member of the United Pentecostal Church of Rayville. Mr. John is preceded in death by his father, Sam Coates; mother, Beatrice W. Coates; son, Kenny Coates; sisters, Ruth Rowland, Patsy Leiva, Winnie Mae Clark, Hazel Vancel, Helen Stokes, and Linda Brown; brothers, Bill Coates and Bobby Coates. He was a devoted husband, friend, and adoring grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Coates of Rayville; children, Debbie Pritchard and husband, Homer of Rayville, Mark Coates of Rayville, and John Coates and wife, Billie Jo of Swartz; sisters, Betty Jones and husband, Bill Brown of Denham Springs and Brenda Sue and husband, Larry Bourgeois of Denham Springs; 11-grandchildren and 15-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Lee Harrell, Homer Pritchard, Carl Adcock, John Coates, Russell Martin and Jay Davis.

He loved his family and friends and will be sadly missed.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com