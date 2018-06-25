Funeral services for Edward Alexander Howie, 88, of Start, were held Friday, June 22, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Jeff Thomas officiating.

Interment followed in the Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, LA.

Mr. Edward was born March 4, 1930 in Portland, AR and passed away Wednesday, June 20, 2018 in Rayville, LA.

Mr. Edward was a veteran with the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by grandson, Lyndon Wade Howie

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Vera Robinson Howie of Start; children, Susan Guthrie and husband, Robert of Start and Glen Howie and wife, Connie of Crowley, LA; grandchildren, Gary Tyree, Glen Howie, Jr., Hope Howie Odom, and Abigail Howie; and great grandson, Logan Tyree

Pallbearers are Phillip David Moore, David Robert Moore, Charles Hogan, Doug Sullivan, Delbert Crow, and Larry Bennett.

Visitation was Friday at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville.

