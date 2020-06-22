Eddie Sue Middleton

Mon, 06/22/2020 - 3:57pm

Graveside services for Eddie Sue Middleton, 76, of Denham Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Greer Cemetery, Rayville, with Bro. Prentis Gandy officiating under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Eddie Sue was born January 1, 1944 in Dallas, TX and passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA.

Mrs. Eddie Sue was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Bubba” Middleton; parents, Herbert and Jessica Sorey; infant sister, Penny Sorey; maternal grandparents, Edward Julia Silk and Sussie May Silk; paternal grandparents, Ural Roscoe Sorey and Viola Godbold Sorey.

Survivors include her sons, Calvin McKenzie and wife, Freda and Jody McKenzie and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Walker McKenzie, David McKenzie and wife, Macall, Ben McKenzie and wife, Sydni, Jake McKenzie, and Josh McKenzie; great grandson, Barrett McKenzie; stepchildren, Charles Alec Middleton and Lori Middleton Cothern and husband, Thomas; step grandchildren, Jacqueline Friedman Gazzea and husband, Tristen, Forrest Friedmand and wife, Hannah, Charles “Charlie” Middleton, Drew Cothern, and Trent Cothern; step great grandchildren, Aubree Roblin, Adrielle Cothern, and Katherine Gazzea; brother, Danny Sorey and wife, Carol; and sister, JoAnn Durst.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, David McKenzie, Ben McKenzie, Jake McKenzie, and Josh McKenzie.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.

