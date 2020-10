Graveside services for Earl Keeton, 80, of Monroe, were held Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Rayville, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mr. Earl was born August 8, 1940 in Oak Grove and passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Monroe.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.