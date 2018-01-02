Graveside services for Earl Conrad Clement of Girard were held Tuesday, January 2 in New Salem Cemetery, Girard, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Born in Alto, LA on May 21, 1918, he passed away on December 29, at the age of 99. A World War II veteran, retired farmer and watchman for the Union Compress and Warehouse. He was preceded in death by his wife, Melrie Fike Clement; his parents, Vernon Conrad Clement and Nobie Landers Clement; and sisters, Janet Letlow and Edith Greer. As far as can be determined, he was the oldest surviving WWII veteran of Richland Parish.

He is survived by a son, Wiley Fike Clement and his wife Bettye; a daughter, Dianne Clement Brady and her husband Ben, all of Girard; two grandsons, Jeffrey Brady of Alexandria, VA and Christian Brady and his wife, Elizabeth of Brunswick, MD; one great granddaughter, Olivia Brady and three step grandchildren; Paul Clark, Linda Russell, and Amanda Hough; eight great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren; and a brother, Billy Ray Clement of West Monroe, LA.

Pallbearers were Jeffrey Brady, Christian Brady, Larry Branch, Dewayne Clement, Luke Letlow and Tyler Higginbotham.

Visitation was Tuesday, January 2, at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Richland Parish Voluntary Council on Aging and the Richland Parish Library.

Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.