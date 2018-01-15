Funeral services for Dr. William David Thompson, 66, of Delhi, were held Sunday, January 14, 2018 at the Rayville United Methodist Church with Rev. John Kavaungh officiating.

Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville, LA under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

David was born May 11, 1951 in Monroe, LA and passed away Friday, January 12, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

David loved his family. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He killed three deer in the last two weeks of his life. He also loved being on the water. He was a long time member of the Rayville United Methodist Church, Rayville, LA. David was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Dr. Thompson received his undergraduate degree at LSU. He completed his medical studies at the LSU Medical School in New Orleans. In June 1982 he completed his Family Residence at the Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital. In July 1982 he started his Family Practice career at the Ball & Ellington Clinic in Rayville. Dr. Thompson dedicated his life to the care of his patients. He worked every day until the day he died, giving his life to medicine.

Dr. Thompson served on many boards and state commissions. He served as Medical Director of the Rayville Nursing and Rehabilitation, Medical Director of Rayville Recovery and LAARK, Chairman of the board of the Richardson Medical Center in Rayville, Chief of staff of Richardson Medical Center and served many years as the Richland Parish Coroner.

David is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Coleman Thompson, Jr. and Frances Nolan Thompson; and brother, Clyde Nolan Thompson.

Survivors include his wife, Cynthia Thompson; children, Jonathon Dhu Thompson and wife, Calli, Addison David Thompson, and wife, Kasey, Ryan Lea Thompson, Brighton Lynn Thompson Robertson and husband, Reed, Nolan Randolph Thompson, and Lauren Smith and husband, Jeremy; siblings, Robert Dhu Thompson, Michael Lanier Thompson and wife, Deborah, Francis Coleman Thompson and wife, Marilyn, and Priscilla Thompson Linder and husband, Milton; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Dr. Lester Wayne Johnson, Steve Cutler, Brant Thompson, Todd Thompson, Reed Robertson, Dr. Dan LaFleur, and Cole McEacharn.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Robert Taylor, Dr. Matthew Prine, Dr. Kevin Carlise, Dr. Benjamin Stage, The Board of Richardson Medical Center, The staff of Richardson Medical Center, James Barrett, and Bland Grisson.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.