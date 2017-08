Memorial service for Dorothy Self, 81, of Rayville, will be held at a later date under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Ms. Dorothy was born September 28, 1935 in Rayville, and passed away July 16, 2017 in Rayville.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Mary Lou Coats and sister, Wanda Carroll.

