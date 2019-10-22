Funeral services for Dorothy Lee Fuller, 78, of Start, were held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start, with Bro. Marshall Sevier and Bro. Bentley Curry officiating.

Interment followed the Start Cemetery, Start, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Dorothy was born May 3, 1941 in Start and passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Start.

Mrs. Dorothy was a member of the Crew Lake United Methodist Church, Start. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ethel White; sisters, Rita Lawson and Wretha Clark; uncle, Clifton Hines; and her grandparents, Ben and Wretha Hines.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Fuller of Start; children, Jimmy Fuller, Jr. and wife, Jenny of Hebert; Danny Keith Fuller and wife, Angie of Start; Tracy Hable and husband, Charlie of Start; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; uncle, Carl Hines of Pioneer; aunts, Faye Wiley.

Pallbearers were her grandsons, Justin Fuller, Kevin Fuller, Jeff Fuller, Jesse Fuller, Jacob Hable, and Aaron Branch.

Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Graham, John Sepulvado and Randy Clements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Crew Lake United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 280, Start, LA 71279.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.