Graveside Services for Mrs. Doris Zaneski, 88 of Springhill, FL will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at Rhymes Cemetery, near Alto, with Bro. Travis Barrett officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Zaneski loved to cook, go places, writing friends, and shopping. She also loved her church family, reading the Bible, and spending time with her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents; Fred and Neomia Moore Eppinette.

Survivors include: Husband of 32 years, Edward Zaneski of Springhill, FL, daughter, Nancy Keller of Alabama, granddaughter, Amber Eppinette, and one great-granddaughter, brother, Felix Eppinette of New Cany, TX, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 8:45 a.m. till 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 16th at Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.