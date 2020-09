Memorial services for Doris Marie Martinez, 79, of Rayville, will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the Holly Ridge Baptist Church, Holly Ridge, with Rev. Malcolm Dickerson officiating.

Mrs. Doris was born April 3, 1941 in Shreveport and passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Holly Ridge.

