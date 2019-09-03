Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Marie Hubbard, 94, of Rayville, were held Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Rayville United Methodist Church in Rayville, with Rev. Bill McLain officiating.

Interment followed at Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Rayville.

Mrs. Hubbard died August 29, 2019 at the St. Francis Medical Center.

Doris was born November 4, 1924 in Pittsburg, PA. She met her future husband, Lewis, while he was in the navy during WWII. They were married April 15, 1945. They resided in Pittsburg until 1954 when they moved to Rayville.

Mrs. Hubbard was a member of Rayville United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the choir and the Something More Sunday School Class. She was a founding member of the Rayville Art and Civic Club. Doris was an avid bridge player, playing with multiple bridge groups throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Henry Hubbard, Jr., her parents, Gerald Royce Haywood and Marie Matilda Haywood, and her brother, Gerald Royce Haywood, Jr.

Survivors include her son, Lewis Henry Hubbard, III and wife, Laura. Grandchildren, Lewis Henry Hubbard, IV and Olivia Marie Hubbard.

Pallbearers were Fred Franklin, Roy Franklin, Bibb Franklin, Donald Cumpton, Brad Anderson, and Mark Brown.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Ronnie Hubbard, Friends and Staff of St. Joseph Assisted Living and Something More Sunday School Class members.

Visitation was until the service time on Sunday at the church,

Memorials may be made to Rayville United Methodist Church.

Online Registry/Condolences:www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.