Doris Lynn Bell Bazard passed away on April 25, 2017 at her home in Spring, Texas, near Houston. She was 87 years old.

Born in Mangham, Louisiana, she spent her early years at the “Lynn Homeplace” in Archibald, Louisiana. Her family attended Archibald Presbyterian Church, founded by her ancestors.

Doris moved to Vicksburg with her parents, William Thomas “Pughsy” Bell, Jr. and Jessie Lynn Bell, where her father was in the Computations Department ofthe Corps of Engineers and her mother an elementary teacher at Culkin and Jett schools. She was baptized at First Presbyterian Church and grew up in Vicksburg. She attended Speed Street School and Jett School, where she was a member of the 4-H Club and Valedictorian of her 8th grade junior high class. Doris graduated from Carr Central High School in 1947 where she was an honor shldent and a member of the pep squad/drill team. She attended Louisiana Tech University where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. After receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration she moved to Houston to pursue a career as a legal secretary.

In Houston, Doris met her future husband, W. Scott Bazard, Jr., a chemical engineer with Shell Chemical. They were married at First Presbyterian Church, Houston, November 25, 1953. She lovingly supported him through his military service and his career with Shell Chemical.

Doris gave birth to two sons, Alan Scott Bazard and William Greg Bazard. After multiple moves, the family settled in Houston in 1974 in the Champions community where they were long time members of Champions Golf Club. She was deeply devoted to her family and friends and enjoyed their years together in travel, volunteering for charitable organizations and in community activities including Northwoods Presbyterian Church and P.E.O. Society, Houston, and Ashmead Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, Vicksburg. Following the death of her husband, Doris moved to the Village at Gleannloch Farms, Spring, Texas in Independent Living. Her last days were spent enjoying her family, her Gleannloch friends and volunteering with P.E.O.

Doris was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by sons, Alan Bazard and wife, Melani; Greg Bazard and wife, Linda; four grandchildren Lauren Bazard Leblanc and husband, Dale; Austin Bazard and wife, Megan; Morgan Bazard and Jennifer Bazard; two great grandchildren, Aiden Leblanc and McKinley Leblanc. Two brothers, William Thomas Bell, III and wife, Vivian, of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and Roeland Tobin Bell and wife, Carmine, of Vicksburg as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

A memorial service was held at Northwoods Presbyterian Church, Houston, on March 5, 2017. A graveside service will be held at the Lynn Family Cemetery, Archibald, Louisiana on Saturday, September 9, 2017. Memorials may be made to the New Covenant Parish Presbyterian Churches of Union (Baskinton), Alto, Winnsboro, and Rayville in care of the Reverend Jolm Albright, 1217 Eighth Street, Winnsboro, LA 71295.