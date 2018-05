Funeral services for Donald W. Cornwell, 73, of Rayville, LA were held Friday, May 25, 2018 at Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Dr. Charles Wesley officiating.

Interment followed in the Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, LA.

Donald was born December 2, 1944 in Corpus Christi, TX and passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in Monroe, LA.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.