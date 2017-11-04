Funeral services for Donald Martin Johnson, 74, were held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville with Bro. Shane Lester officiating.

Interment was in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville.

Mr. Donald was born December 2, 1942 in Rayville, LA and passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 in Delhi, LA.

Mr. Johnson was a believer of the Pentecostal faith. He was employed with Brown & Root as a chief cook for thirty years. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Johnson is preceded in death by his wife, Alice Johnson; parents, Rayford and Emma Martin; adopted parents, Harold and Drucilla Johnson; special mom, Josie Avants; siblings, Roy Dannehl, Tom Dannehl, Billie Jean Gatlin, and Rayford Martin, Jr.; son, Jose Lopez.

Survivors include his son, Kenneth and Heather Johnson of West Monroe; siblings, Bobby Martin of Crossett, AR, Patsy Bigner of Jonesboro, Jerry Martin of Minden, and Ricky Martin of Monticello, AR; grandchildren, Jessica Johnson of West Monroe, Kayla Johnson of West Monroe, Maria Jane of England, Oscar Lopez of Holland, and Pablo Lopez of Spain; great grandson, Skyler Johnson of West Monroe; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Pallbearers were Buddy Green, Mike McKinney, Ronnie Dannehl, Donnie Dannehl, Chris Dannehl, and Ben McKinney. Honorary pallbearer was Joe Donnell.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.