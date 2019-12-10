Donald H. Green

Funeral services for Donald (Hoot) Green, 92, of Delhi, will be at the Dunn Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the Dunn Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 13, at 11 o’clock.

Hoot was born July 9, 1927 in Dubach, and passed away peacefully at his son, Huey’s, house in Pioneer on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Hoot was a member of Dunn Baptist Church and enjoyed the Young at Heart group meetings and trips.

Hoot worked for the Louisiana Department of Transportation in Monroe for 35 years.

He also did farming and working with the Delhi Livestock Sale Barn.

He was one of the cofounders of the Wish I Could Organization. He loved helping the children with their granted wishes.

He served on the East Richland Water Board at Dunn, and also worked at the voting polls at Dunn on election days.

Hoot loved to hunt and fish with family and friends. Just two weeks ago, he got to go hunting with his grandson, Lonnie Green, and was able to kill a deer.

He never met a stranger. He loved everyone. He was a true HOOT. He would say, “I never say goodbye, I say see ya.”

He was preceded in death by his wife, Meluina Green, and his father and mother, Charlie and Essie Green, and a great grandson, Aaron Jackson Green, plus five brothers and one sister.

Mr. Green is survived by two sons, Hugh J. Green and wife, Jamie, and Donald R. Green and wife, Brenda; daughter, Dianne Southall and husband, Michael; nine grandchildren, 12 great grand children and five great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Wayne, Ralph, Jimmy, Jerry, Buddy, James and Michael Green.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul Grandon, Dr. Assad Mouhaffel, Dr. George Edwards, Dehi Home Care Group, Crossroads Hospice Group and special friends, Rene Jackson and Jennifer Thompson.