Don E. Buckles, 70, a native of Rayville, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas on April 27, 2020.

He was born January 1, 1950, the first baby of the year at St. Francis in Monroe. The doctor was wearing a tuxedo when he delivered Don. He was called “Tux” by the doctors and nurses. His parents were Claude H. and Opal W. Buckles.

He always loved horses and when he was younger he was a member of the Rayville Riding Club. He also loved dogs and always had at least two.

Don was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Lee Buckles; his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by sons Zachariah L. Buckles and wife Whitley of Houston, Texas; Kaleb G. Buckles of Dallas, Texas; his daughter Carole Anne Buckles of Natchez, Mississippi; his sister Janice B. Thomason and husband John of Rayville, Louisiana; his brother C. Larry Buckles and wife Rita of Union City, Tennessee; his grandchildren Olivia, Adin, Karlee and Audrey. Also a niece, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.