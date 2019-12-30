Funeral Services for Mrs. Dolores M. Sapp, 86, of Start, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Crew Lake United Methodist Church in Start, with Bro. Marshall Sevier officiating.

Interment will follow at Start Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Sapp was born January 9, 1933 and passed away on December 28, 2019. She

taught school for 31 ½ years at Start School. She loved all of her students and treated them just like they were her children. Mrs. Sapp graduated from Northeast Louisiana State College (ULM) with a bachelor’s and master’s degree plus 30 in education. She loved traveling, watching her grandson, Landon and great-grandson, Jacob, play baseball, working with arts and crafts, color books. She loved family gatherings, spending time with her family and most of all loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Mrs. Sapp taught Sunday school for many many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Fred Sapp Sr.; father, Jimmy Robinson; mother, Louise Robinson Taylor; and sister, Macy Robinson.

Survivors include son, Fred Sapp, Jr (Denise); grandson, Landon Sapp (Andrea); great-grandson, Jacob Sapp; brother, George Taylor Jr.; and sisters, Tina Wooten and Sue Bryan; special family, Mickey, Connie and Cody Skains and Dennis and Clara Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Delbert Crow, Gregg Pickens, Lynn Word, Bill Duffey, Kevin Eppinette, and David Ray Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charlie Baxter, Mickey Whitten, Buddy Copeland, Walter Garner, Dennis Watts, and Bill Brown.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Crew Lake United Methodist Church in Start.

Memorials may be made to Crew Lake United Methodist Church memorial fund, P.O. Box 280, Start, LA 71279.

Online registry and condolences are at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.