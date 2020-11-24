Service for Dolly Armide Ayraud Bridges, 82, of Rayville, was held at the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, Rayville with family members officiating.

Mrs. Dolly was born July 22, 1938 in Greenville, Miss., and passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 in West Monroe.

A special thank you to minister, Beverly Jones with Eagles Way Ministries, and ministers, Henry Harbuck and Jan Harbuck with AEGA Ministries. Mrs. Dolly was a licensed minister with Eagles Way Ministries and affiliated with AEGA Ministries in Swartz.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Laten Leslie Bridges; father, Harry Ayraud; mother, Dorothy Friend Ayraud; and granddaughter, Ashley Bridges.

Survivors include children, Ricky Bridges and wife, Alita of Rayville, Dauphne Bridges of Rayville, Trudy Bridges Barham and husband, Erle West of Rayville, Shane Bridges of West Monroe, and niece like a daughter, Scarlet Bridges Monteleone; like a daughter, Kayla Bridges of Rayville; grandchildren, Lee Morris and wife, Lacey, Joshua Morris and wife Kristina, Jeananne Morris Larsen and husband Brett, Bradley Bridges and wife Mary, Laten Barham and wife Jamie, Savannah Bridges, Kathryn Bridges Southall and husband Corey, Riley Bridges, Nathan Barham and Turner Bridges; great grandchildren, Peta McGregor, Madison Morris, Luke Morris, Londyn Bridges, Landry Morris, Jackson Morris and Augustus Southall, and future ‘Little Laten or Jamie’ Barham; brother-in-law, Terry Bridges and wife Bea; sister-in-law, Carleen Bridges; special caretaker and friend, Lajauana Goldsby.

Pallbearers will be Lee Morris, Joshua Morris, Bradley Bridges, Laten Barham, Nathan Barham and Turner Bridges.

The family would like to thank Director Debbie Hicks and the staff of Savannah Grand of West Monroe, Lesley Bishop and staff, Care Solutions for such compassion and loving care to our loved one.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to www.aega.org/donate.