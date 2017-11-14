Dixie Nel Milby Martin, returned to her heavenly home November 12th, 2017.

Her devotion to family and firm belief in God provided support in her valiant struggle with a long illness and ultimately gave her peace.

Dixie, born February 8, 1944, grew up in Rayville, LA. She served the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe, LA as the Director of Financial Services for 20 years. She was an active member in church and Bible studies. Dixie served First West Baptist Church, West Monroe, LA, First Baptist Crossett, AR, and attended Bible study at Gulf Breeze United Methodist, Gulf Breeze, Fl. Dixie was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed by her daughters Terrisa Wallace and husband Keith, Denisha Read and husband Mike. Her grandchildren Tyler and Savannah Wallace, Dillon and Summer Stanley. She is also survived by her brothers Donald Milby, Larry Milby, and their families.

She was preceded to Heaven by her parents, Toliver Milby and Ethel Netherland Milby.

Dixie’s Celebration of Life service will be held at the Flower’s Chapel of the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home on Saturday, November 18th. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, 7200 DeSiard Street, Monroe, Louisiana 71203.