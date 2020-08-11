Coach Dickey Meeks was born on December 29, 1953 in Orange, TX to Joe and Laverne Meeks.

He passed away on August 3, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. A celebration of life service was held Saturday, August 8, at Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview. The family received friends prior to the service. There was also a webcast of the service for people wishing to view online with details available at www.raderfh.com.

Dickey grew up in Nederland, TX until his family moved to Rayville, LA when he was 10 years old. He graduated high school from Riverfield Academy in Rayville where he was a standout athlete in multiple sports under the coaching of his father Joe Meeks. He played football at Kilgore College, then transferred to the University of Louisiana at Monroe where he played centerfield on the baseball team and graduated. Coach Meeks received his master’s degree from Southeastern in Hammond, LA.

Dickey married the love of his life, Debbie Barr of Rayville, LA on August 3, 1974. He coached in Louisiana for 12 years winning two state championships in basketball and one in football. He began coaching in Texas in 1988 and had 247 wins and 189 losses, 6 ties, and 26 playoff appearances in the remaining 30 years of his career. Dickey was a loved and respected member of the communities of Tyler, Chapel Hill (state champs 1989), Longview Pine Tree, Mt. Vernon, Henderson (state champs 2010), and Pittsburg, TX. In light of all these accomplishments, he remained most proud and devoted to Debbie, their children, and his nine grandchildren who loved their Big Dad.

Dickey was preceded in death by his father, Joe Meeks.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Debbie; daughters and son-in-law Sonia and Jeramy Burleson and their children Molly (16), Ty (13), and Rae Ann (10); daughter and son-in-law Jessi and Matt Hill and their children Grayson (18), and Addi (10); son and daughter-in-law Ricky Joe and Laci Meeks and their children Blake (10), Beckett (7), Sloane (5), and Emmie Jo (1 year); his mother Laverne Meeks; his brother Ken Meeks and wife Zoe; sister Jolynn Meeks and husband John; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers were Grayson Hill, Ty Burleson, Blake Meeks, Beckett Meeks, and Sloane Meeks.

A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.raderfh.com.