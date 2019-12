Funeral services for Dianne Groan, 70, of Start, were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Abundant Life Full Gospel Fellowship, Start, with Sister Shirley Davidson and Bro. Stanton Groan officiating.

Interment will follow under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.

Mrs. Dianne was born November 4, 1949 in New Orleans and passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Start.

Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.